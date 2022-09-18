These 4 Public CT Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four public Connecticut schools were named to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon awards.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The following public Connecticut high schools were named to the list (click on the link to read the school's Blue Ribbon profile):

Booth Hill School in Trumbull

“Connecticut’s public schools are consistently rated among the best in the nation, and that is due to the teachers and staff who work in our school systems and provide a high level of learning that is helping our students achieve success throughout their future careers,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The ability to attract businesses and encourage them to expand and grow in our state is directly connected to the strength of our workforce and the quality of training that students receive, which is why it is critical that we provide the youngest in our communities with the tools needed to compete in today’s economy."

