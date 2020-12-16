Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Breaking News: CT State Police Preparing For Major Nor'easter Bringing Heavy Snowfall, Strong Winds
Schools

Snow: Schools Announce Cancelations, Remote Learning For Thursday, Dec. 17

Kristin Palpini
snow
snow Photo Credit: By Kamyar Adl - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2496509

With people expecting to see more than 1 foot of snow on the ground Thursday, Dec. 17, Connecticut schools are arranging to have the student body attend school remotely or call a snow day.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 18 schools had weighed in on whether they have plans to close classrooms or transition to full-remote learning, according to Eye Witness News 3.

Schools and districts that have made decisions about attendance on Thursday include:

  • CT River Academy East Hartford - Fully remote learning
  • Granby Schools - Closed
  • Griswold Schools - Fully remote learning on Thursday as well as Friday
  • Regional School District 14 - Closed
  • Simsbury Schools - Closed
  • Shelton - Closed

A Winter Storm Warning has been put into effect for all of Connecticut from Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

Check back with this story throughout the day for updates. New school district data will be added as soon as it is available. To have your school included on the list, email Kristin Palpini at kpalpini@dailyvoice.com 

