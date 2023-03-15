School Bomb Threats: 26-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Separate Windsor Locks Incidents

A 26-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly calling in two bomb threats at local elementary schools.

Hartford County resident Dahari Martin, of Windsor Locks, was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 for the incidents which took place on Friday, Feb. 17.

South Windsor police said Martin turned himself in to police on two arrest warrants, following the threats that had been called into North Street Elementary School and South Street Elementary School.

Dahari was quickly identified as a suspect following a disturbance he had caused earlier that same morning at North Street Elementary School. Through a series of cell phone subpoenas, interviews, and other law enforcement sources, Dahari was identified as the person responsible for phoning in the bomb threats to both schools, police said.

The first bomb threat was received at North Street School at approximately 10:44 a.m. The second bomb threat was received at South Street Elementary School at approximately 11:23 a.m. Both schools were evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day, police said.

Dahari was charged with 2 counts each:

Act of terrorism

Falsely reporting an incident

Threatening

Breach of peace

Dahari was held on a court-set bond totaling $200,000 and issued a court date of Tuesday, March 28 in Hartford.

"Once again we cannot say enough about the tenacity of our detectives who stayed on this case until the suspect was identified and arrested," the department said.d

