Hartford, Farmington Schools Must Pay For Costs Earmarked As State Funded

Two Connecticut school districts have to figure out how to pay for the costs of school projects after the state informed them that the anticipated reimbursements from the state were incorrectly calculated by a fired budget official, according to a new report from the Connecticut Mirror.

Officials in Hartford and Farmington were informed by state officials that the anticipated reimbursement rates violated state rules, CT Mirror reported on Thursday, March 3.

The state informed town officials that Konstantinos Diamantis, the former deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management who was fired in October and is under investigation by the FBI, had incorrectly determined the amount of money the state would provide.

Read the full report from CT Mirror here. 

