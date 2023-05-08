Recall Issued For Lay’s Potato Chips Sold In 4 States, Including Connecticut

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as April 16, 2023.

The recall includes 13-ounce Lay’s Classic Party Size Potato Chips and 15 5/8-ounce Lay’s Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips.

The 13-ounce chips have the following manufacturing codes: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, and 105 05:02; and a Guaranteed Fresh Date labeled as 18 Jul 2023, 766310622.

The 15 5/8-ounce bags have the following manufacturing codes: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, and 105 05:02; and a Guaranteed Fresh Date labeled as 18 Jul 2023, 766310618.

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.

The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products contained inside the recalled bags.

