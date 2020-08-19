Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Politics

Vote Finalized In GOP Congressional Primary: Arrested Dropout v. Servicemember

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The race came down to a hand recount of the ballots, but a week later Justin Anderson has won the nomination over a man who dropped out of the primary election to represent Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District. Photo Credit: Anderson Campaign
Thomas Gilmer Photo Credit: Thomas Gilmer

It took one week to decipher if a man who dropped out of the race for  Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District, had won the nomination anyway.

The race came down to a hand count of the votes and Justin Anderson, 49, of East Haddam, came out ahead.

Anderson beat Thomas Gilmer for the Republican nomination by 81 votes. The final vote was 9,483 - 9,402.

The 2nd Congressional District includes communities from Windham, Tolland, New Haven, New London, Middlesex, and Hartford counties. In Hartford County, those communities are Enfield, parts of Glastonbury, Marlborough, and Suffield. 

Gilmer, 29, of Madison, was arrested Monday, Aug. 10, and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation, police said. He posted a $5,000 bond and is expected to be in court Tuesday, Aug. 11, police said.

One day before the Aug. 11 election, Gilmer announced that he had dropped out of the race for Congress.

The votes between the two candidates were so close that it took a week to verify the votes in a recount of the ballots - a normal procedure in tight races.

Anderson is a Lieutenant Colonel who earned the Bronze Star serving in Afghanistan.

“My views are conservative,” Anderson said, “but one cannot discredit all ideas simply because they are put forth by another party. Good ideas can come from anywhere.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.