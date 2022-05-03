Lamont Vows To Defend Abortion Rights In CT After Supreme Court Draft Leak On Roe Reversal

Top lawmakers in Connecticut are promising to make their state a safe haven for women following the reported leaked documents that could lead to the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned.

According to the draft of the apparent 5-4 majority High Court decision, federal officials are planning to strike down the measure, which guaranteed federal protections of abortion rights for women.

In the leaked draft, which was published exclusively by Politico, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the ruling was “egregiously wrong from the start,” and that “it must be overruled,” to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was quick to respond, vowing to defend abortion rights no matter what the Supreme Court rules.

“Our state continues to take the steps necessary to protect and expand reproductive rights,” he posted on Twitter. “Tonight (Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz) and I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut.”

Bysiewicz added that “here in Connecticut, Roe is enshrined in state law, and we are working to expand reproductive rights.”

“(Gov. Lamont) and I will always protect a woman’s right to choose,” she said. “Tonight, my heart breaks for the countless women living in states who are on the verge of losing their right to choose.”

In Connecticut, the Senate recently voted to approve protections for abortion access in passing legislation dubbed “An Act Concerning Protections For Persons Receiving And Providing Reproductive Health Care Services In The State.”

That bill would protect providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may travel from other states that have outlawed abortion, while allowing more medical professionals to perform abortions in the state.

“We need to protect a woman's right to choose, which has been enshrined in United States law for half a century," Connecticut Sen. Steve Cassano said in a statement following the vote. "This legislation takes action to protect our state from overreaching laws from others.

“As other states pass increasingly restrictive bills, we are countering those bills by protecting residents and visitors alike from others seeking to persecute them. It's an important step to defend women's rights in our state."

