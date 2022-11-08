Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects.

Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting.

A former Greenwich selectman, Lamont first ran for Connecticut governor in 2010, but lost in the Democratic primary to former Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy, who went on to win the general election.

He ran again and defeated Stefanowski in 2018.

Among his most noteworthy accomplishments in office, Lamont signed legislation legalizing cannabis, sports betting, and online gambling.

He signed his first executive order in April 2019, directing state office buildings and vehicle fleets to become more energy-efficient and reduce their carbon footprints.

Lamont also put his signature on three gun control bills, including one known as “Ethan’s Law,” which requires that guns be safely stored in homes where children are present.

The legislation package also banned ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, and banned the storage of unlocked guns in unattended cars.

Polls consistently showed Lamont with a double-digit lead over Stefanowski, with one Quinnipiac University poll in late October 2022 showing him up 15 points.

