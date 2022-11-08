Blumenthal Elected To Third Term In Senate, Defeats Trump-Backed Levy

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has been elected to a third term in the US Senate, according to a projection by The New York Times.

The 76-year-old Democrat was leading his Republican opponent, Leora Levy, by 11.4 percentage points, 55.7 to 44.3 percent, as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with 8 percent of the vote counted.

On the campaign trail, the two-term senator and former Connecticut attorney general went after Levy for being endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and for reportedly telling Trump that she would always have his back.

“If you always have President Trump's back, you can't have Connecticut's back,” US News and World Report quoted Blumenthal as saying. “If you're 100 percent Trump, that's 100 percent wrong for Connecticut."

Blumenthal focused much of his campaign on protecting abortion rights and Democratic policies, vowing to fight any attempts by Republicans to impose a national abortion ban that would override Connecticut law.

“We are in a break-the-glass moment in this democracy,” Blumenthal said after accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination in August 2022.

“And we need to stand up to the Trump Republicans, to special interests, to anyone who would put us back in time on workers’ rights, women’s rights, civil rights and liberties. It is the fight of our lifetime.”

Polling consistently had Blumenthal leading Levy by a double-digit margin, with one Quinnipiac University poll from late October 2022 showing the Democrat winning by a margin of 15 points.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.