Police Seeking Info On Damage To West Hartford Building During Rally

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for damaging a building during a rally regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

The damage to the building.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: West Hartford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The vandalism occurred in Hartford County on Sunday, Jan. 21 to the exterior of the building at 65 LaSalle Road in West Hartford Center.

If any member of the public has information related to this investigation, please contact the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at 860-570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

