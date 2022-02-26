Woman Charged After Crash Sends Five To Hospital, CT State Police Say

A New England woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash in Connecticut that injured five, including two children, state police announced.

On Halloween night last year in New London County, state police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pendleton Hill Road in the town of North Stonington that injured a 4, 5, 65, and a 78-year-old, as well as the driver, Mackenzie Balicki, age 26, of Westerly, Rhode Island.

According to police, the investigation determined that Balicki failed to stay in her lane, crossed over the double yellow lines, and crashed into a Nissan Frontier that was occupied by a 78-year-old and 65-year-old.

Inside Balicki’s Honda Civic were the 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly not properly restrained in the backseat at the time of the crash.

The 5-year-old girl lost consciousness for approximately one minute, police noted, while Balicki suffered a wrist and arm injury. The 65-year-old woman was treated by EMS at the scene.

It is alleged that at the time of the crash, Balicki’s blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

The investigation into the crash led to a warrant for Balicki’s arrest, which was executed on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Balicki was charged with:

DWI with a child passenger;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree assault;

Child safety belt violation;

Failure to drive in the proper lane.

Bail was set at $150,000. Police said that Balicki was temporarily surrendered to the York Correctional Institution in Niantic pending her next appearance at the New London Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 25.

