Woman Accused Of Leaving Dog In Hot Car In Southington

A Fairfield County woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot car at a nursing home.

Denise Kedzierski, age 58, of Wilton, was arrested and charged on Monday, July 25, by Southington Police for an incident that took place on Thursday, June 30 in the parking lot of the Southington Care Center.

Police responded to the care center for a report of an unattended dog in a Jeep Cherokee when the temperature outside was around 84 degrees Fahrenheit, said Lt. Keith Egan, of the Southington Police.

Kedzierski told police she left her dog in the vehicle for no more than 20 minutes and that she had rolled the windows down to let air in the Jeep, Egan said.

Witnesses reported seeing something inside the vehicle, which turned out to be a dog. They said the car was parked directly in the sun and that the dog appeared lethargic and was breathing heavily and panting, according to police.

Police on the scene noted the Jeep was parked directly in the sunlight, Egan said.

Both officers and witnesses reported the dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes with the two front windows open approximately 2 to 3 inches, he added.

Kedzierski was charged with cruelty to animals on and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

She is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 8.

