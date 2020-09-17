Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wildfire Burning In Connecticut Has Consumed Acres Of Parkland

Kristin Palpini
Wildfire Natchaug State Park Photo Credit: DEEP
Wildfire at Natchaug State Park Photo Credit: North Windham FD
Wildfire at Natchaug State Park Photo Credit: North Windham FD
Wildfire at Natchaug State Park Photo Credit: North Windham FD

A wildfire that has consumed 70 acres is burning in Connecticut.

Wildlife in Natchaug State Forest off Route 203 and the Air Line Trail has been burning since Wednesday, Sept. 16, afternoon, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

The fire is being battled by North Windham, Windham Central, and South Windham Fire departments as well as the DEEP.

There is no threat to the public at this time, the DEEP said at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, though firefighters are still working to beat back the blaze.

The North Windham Fire Department has advised residents that the fire is producing a lot of smoke and unless they see flames, they do not have to report the wildfire to emergency personnel. The fire is in a swampy part of the park, firefighters said. On Thursday, firefighters brought in heavy machinery to "back burn" in an attempt to put the fire out, 

