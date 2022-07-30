West Hartford Man Nabbed For Violent Road-Rage Incident, Police Say

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Christopher Rung and the area of the incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps/West Hartford Police

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and hit the victim while threatening to kill them.

The incident took place in West Hartford around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 27.

According to the West Hartford Police, the incident began in Simsbury where the suspect cut in front of the victim while driving aggressively, said Assistant Chief Lawrence Terra.

The victim followed the suspect ultimately ending at 43 Lemay St., in West Hartford. The suspect, identified as Christopher Rung, then exited his vehicle with a handgun and walked up to the victim's vehicle, reached inside, and threatened to kill the victim, Terra said.

Rung, age 53, of West Hartford, then struck the victim with the firearm. There was no discharge of the firearm and only minor injuries were reported by the victim, the chief said. 

The victim then fled the area when Rung removed the gun from the passenger side window and later reported the incident to West Hartford Police, he added.

Rung was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

  • Assault with a firearm 
  • Threatening 
  • Reckless endangerment 
  • Criminal mischief 
  • Breach of peace 

Rung was held on a $250,000 dollar bond pending his arraignment.

