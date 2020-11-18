Troopers Seek Witnesses To Fatal New Britain Crash

State Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that took place on Route 72 in New Britain and killed a woman from Bristol.

Concetta Rodriguez, 65, was driving eastbound on Route 72 near the Exit 8 ramp with her husband and another family member in her vehicle at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Another vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Jeremiah Lopez of Hartford, veered into her lane and allegedly sideswiped Rodriguez's vehicle, police said.

State Police are still investigating why the collision happened and who is at fault.

Police said Lopez, Rodriguez, and Rodriguez's two passengers were all brought to Hartford Hospital for evaluation of their injuries. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Rodriguez succumbed to her injuries in hospice, according to State Police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal accident or captured the incident on a dashboard camera is asked to contact Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or via email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

