Trooper Hit By Alleged DUI Driver Transported To Hospital

A woman is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing into a stationary police cruiser on I-395 and putting the officer in the vehicle in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, around 9:15 p.m. a recent graduate of the Connecticut State Trooper Training program was on I-395 at Exit 11 in Norwich addressing a motor vehicle accident that had just happened, police said.

While the officer was inside his vehicle, a 31-year-old Ledyard woman driving a 2019 Kia Forte allegedly struck the rear of the cruiser, police said. The Kia spun out of control and struck another vehicle.

The Kia driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed a standardized field sobriety test, police said. The driver, who police did not publicly name, has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, following too close resulting in an accident, and operating with unsafe tires, police said.

The trooper, who was also not named, was transported to the hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

