Trinity College Student Killed, Two Others Injured In Hit-Run Crash

A college student was killed and two others injured during a hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.

The crash took place in Hartford around 11:35 p.m., Thursday, March 31 near the intersection of New Britain Avenue at Henry Street.

All three victims were students at Trinity College located in Hartford, police confirmed.

When police arrived on the scene, they located three female victims, with one unresponsive, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The unresponsive victim, identified as Jillian Hegarty, age 20, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Boisvert said.

Another 19-year-old victim was listed in critical, but stable condition and a 20-year-old victim suffered minor injuries, he added.

An investigation found that the three victims were crossing the street when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east on New Britain Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene, Boisvert said.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a 2004-07 gray Volkswagen Touran. The vehicle has front-end damage and is missing a front bumper and a front license plate.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

