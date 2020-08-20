Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Months Before Murder, Woman Found In Woods Tried To Get Restraining Order

Kristin Palpini
Teurk has been indicted in connection to the murder his wife McClean, both of whom are pictured in this undated photo.
Photo Credit: Submitted photo

A doctor has been indicted for the murder of his wife whose body was found in an outdoor area not far from the couple’s home.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, of Dover, Massachusetts, was indicted on Thursday, Aug. 20, and is being charged in the murder of 45-year-old Kathleen McLean, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Tuerk will be arraigned next week, the DA said. He is being held without bail.

McLean’s remains were discovered, July 26, by police. She had been missing since May.

Trouble between the couple became public in March when McLean called the Dover-Sherborn Press to talk about her fear of Tuerk and how the system was not doing enough about her protection, the MetroWest Daily News reported. In February - about three months before McLean went missing - Tuerk was arraigned in Dedham District Court on a charge of violating a restraining order. He said he was not guilty. And the pre-trial conference was postponed. 

