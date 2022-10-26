Teen Duo In Car Stolen In Bristol Nabbed In Connection To Southington Shots-Fired Incident

Two Connecticut teens were nabbed in connection to a stolen car and shots fired incident.

The Hartford County incident took place in Southington around 1:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan, the department received a call for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lots of Garden Path Florist, located at 1239 Shuttle Meadow Road.

The vehicle was identified, prior to police arrival, as being stolen from Bristol, Egan said.

Surveillance footage, recorded in the area, showed three teens exiting the vehicle and provided a description of the males, including their clothing, police said.

Responding officers quickly identified all three as being juveniles ranging in age between 14-16 years of age, and were able to positively identify them from the video surveillance footage, Egan said.

An investigation found that after leaving Garden Path Florist, area residents were able to provide additional video that showed one of the juveniles running through an area yard with a black fanny pack.

A second video recorded two loud distinct gunshots, followed within minutes of video showing the juveniles walking from the direction in which the gunshots originated, Egan said.

After locating the juveniles, officers discovered one of the juveniles had a firearm concealed in the fanny pack, he added. The pack also contained a set of keys belonging to the stolen vehicle.

During interviews, officers determined the firearm was discharged twice behind Dunham Place by two of the juveniles, who admitted to firing a shot from the handgun, Egan said.

One shot was reported to have been shot over the highway. The other was fired into a tree.

All three were detained. The 14-year-old was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

The 16-year-old was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Both juveniles were issued a summons and released to their parents. Information was not available regarding the third 13-year-old teen detained.

