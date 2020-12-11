Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Dies Following Car Crash On I-291

Kristin Palpini
Police
A teenager has died due to injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident on I-291 on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The accident happened when a car with three people - including the boy that died - struck several trees along Interstate 291 in South Windsor, according to the Journal Enquirer.

The teen who died was a passenger in the car, Lucas Barton, 17, of Greenhurst Lane in East Hartford.

Barton died due to his injuries after being transported to Hartford Hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has other pertinent information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at (860) 534-1098.

