Suspects Arrested Following Berlin Car Theft And Attempted String of Vehicle Break-ins

Berlin Police made two arrests in connection with a string of attempted car break-ins and two stolen vehicles.

From late-night, July 14, to early morning, July 15, the Berlin Police Department received several reports that someone had tried to break into vehicles. One of the vehicles, a BMW, was stolen from the Skyview Drive area, police said.

Working with officers from the New Britain Police Department, officers tracked down the stolen vehicle to the Walnut Hill Park area of New Britain where there was a brief “foot pursuit” of two suspects, police said.

The two suspects were caught and arrested. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

Police are still investigating the attempted break-ins and thefts. If anyone has any security video or further crimes to report from July 14-15, police ask that you contact the Berlin department at (860) 828-7080 or email sschreiner@berlinpd.org

