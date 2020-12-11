Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Suspected DUI Driver Had Children In Car When He Crashed

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin J. Foley
Kevin J. Foley Photo Credit: South Windsor Police

A man suspected of driving under the influence with children in his vehicle was arrested after he crashed a vehicle into a telephone pole and a parked car.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, around noon, South Windsor Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Griffin Road and Thomas Street in South Windsor.

Kevin J. Foley, 34, of Ellington, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, police allegedly observed two juveniles in the vehicle as well as Foley. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Suspicious of Foley, officers gave him a field sobriety test, police said. Foley allegedly failed the test and was taken into custody.

Foley was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 16, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.