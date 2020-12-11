Suspected DUI Driver Had Children In Car When He Crashed

A man suspected of driving under the influence with children in his vehicle was arrested after he crashed a vehicle into a telephone pole and a parked car.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, around noon, South Windsor Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Griffin Road and Thomas Street in South Windsor.

Kevin J. Foley, 34, of Ellington, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, police allegedly observed two juveniles in the vehicle as well as Foley. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Suspicious of Foley, officers gave him a field sobriety test, police said. Foley allegedly failed the test and was taken into custody.

Foley was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 16, police said.

