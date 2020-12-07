Suspect To Be Charged With Murder For Killing Father Of Two

One month after his death, police have identified a suspect in the killing of a father with two children.

It turns out, the man was already in custody.

On Nov. 17 Hartford Police arrested Craig “Apex” Gore, 47, of East Hartford, on narcotics charges, according to Fox61. He is still behind bars, according to Connecticut's inmate registry.

In December, police obtained a warrant for Gore in connection to the Nov. 8 killing of Guillermo "Guillo" Rivera, 38. The charge on the warrant, which is still active, is murder.

Guillermo Rivera Legacy.com

On the day that Rivera died, Hartford Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of McKinley Street. There they found Rivera suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.

Rivera is survived by two children, Niziere Rivera and Guillermo Rivera, Jr., as well as his wife of eight years, Alexa Rivera, and many other family and friends, according to his obituary.

The investigation into Rivera’s death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 722-8477.

