Suspect At Large After Hit-Run Crash With Serious Injury In Southington

Police have asked the public for information after a pedestrian was left seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.

Police responded to a report of a crash in Hartford County near the intersection of Bristol Street and George Street in Southington on Wednesday, April 27, according to the Southington Police Department.

Officers found the victim lying in the road near her parked vehicle.

Police said she was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators found that the victim was exiting the driver's side of her vehicle when a southbound pickup truck struck her and her vehicle, police reported.

The pickup truck then left the scene, traveling south on Bristol Street at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Police asked the public for help identifying the driver.

Information can be submitted by calling Officer Christopher Lamarre or Detective Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101 or emailing them at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org or rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.