Suspect Arrested In July Killing Of Man In Gas Station Parking Lot

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 21-year-old man who was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station.

Lamar Nalley, 27, of Hamden, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on a warrant, West Hartford Police said. He is being charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit, police said.

On July 17, at around 2:40 p.m., West Haven Police and Fire officials responded to the First Fuel on First Avenue in West Hartford for a report of a motor vehicle accident with a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, authorities found Khalil Abdul-Hakeem, 21, dead in his car with a single gunshot wound.

Nalley is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned in Milford Superior Court.

