Substitute Teacher Accused Of Killing Child Has 'Psychotic Episodes'

A substitute teacher accused of fatally shooting a teenager and injuring a boy in her home has been having “psychotic episodes” that require on-demand medical attention, her attorney said on Monday, Nov. 16.

Jassette Henry, public attorney for Naomi Bell, 43, of Terryville, advocated in New Britain, Connecticut, District Court for a lower bail and access to mental health medication and treatment for his client, according to the New Haven Register.

Bell is facing charges of murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt to commit murder under special circumstances related to a Friday, Nov. 13, night shooting.

She is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Bell isn’t a flight risk, Henry said, because she has deep roots in Connecticut. She has lived in the state most of her life and grew up in Seymour, he said.

The judge denied the request and a probable cause hearing is slated for Jan. 12, 2021.

Bell’s charges stem from Friday night around 7 p.m. when Plymouth Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a North Main Street residence. Upon arrival, police allegedly found two juveniles with serious injuries - a 15-year-old who was fatally wounded, and a 7-year-old who was critically wounded.

Police have not stated what relationship Bell has to the children or her alleged motivation. Due to the children's juvenile status, police are unlikely to publicly name the victims, but through a virtual memorial and an open letter, the school community appears to have confirmed the tragedy did befall Bell’s children. Bell is said to have a third child who wasn’t home at the time of the incident, according to an open letter to the community the school district’s superintendent wrote in response to the tragedy.

