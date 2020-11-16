Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's New CT Testing Positivity Rate; Rundown Of Cases By County, Community
Police & Fire

Substitute Teacher Accused Of Killing Child Has 'Psychotic Episodes'

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Naomi Bell
Naomi Bell Photo Credit: CT State Police

A substitute teacher accused of fatally shooting a teenager and injuring a boy in her home has been having “psychotic episodes” that require on-demand medical attention, her attorney said on Monday, Nov. 16.

Jassette Henry, public attorney for Naomi Bell, 43, of Terryville, advocated in New Britain, Connecticut, District Court for a lower bail and access to mental health medication and treatment for his client, according to the New Haven Register.

Bell is facing charges of murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt to commit murder under special circumstances related to a Friday, Nov. 13, night shooting.

She is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Bell isn’t a flight risk, Henry said, because she has deep roots in Connecticut. She has lived in the state most of her life and grew up in Seymour, he said.

The judge denied the request and a probable cause hearing is slated for Jan. 12, 2021.

Bell’s charges stem from Friday night around 7 p.m. when Plymouth Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a North Main Street residence. Upon arrival, police allegedly found two juveniles with serious injuries - a 15-year-old who was fatally wounded, and a 7-year-old who was critically wounded.

Police have not stated what relationship Bell has to the children or her alleged motivation. Due to the children's juvenile status, police are unlikely to publicly name the victims, but through a virtual memorial and an open letter, the school community appears to have confirmed the tragedy did befall Bell’s children. Bell is said to have a third child who wasn’t home at the time of the incident, according to an open letter to the community the school district’s superintendent wrote in response to the tragedy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.