Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield

An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut.

Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported.

Police determined that the boy was physically assaulted by an occupant of a passing vehicle, and his property was stolen.

No weapons were used during the incident, and the boy suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

He was not hospitalized, police said.

The vehicle left the scene before police arrived, according to the report.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Wethersfield Police Department Detective Division at 860-721-2865.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.