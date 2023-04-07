Contact Us
South Windsor Target Employee Steals $13K From Cash Registers, Police Say

A South Windsor Target employee was nabbed allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from store cash registers.
A Connecticut Target employee was charged with larceny after allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from cash registers at the store where he worked.

The incident took place in Hartford County between December 2022 and January in South Windsor.

Jorge L. Rivera-Martinez, age 23, of East Hartford was arrested on an active arrest warrant on Wednesday, April 5, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

Rivera-Martinez’s charge stems from an investigation in January after it was determined he, a Target employee, stole more than $13,500 in cash from the registers, Cleverdon said.

Rivera-Martinez turned himself in at police headquarters and was processed and released on a $15,000 non-surety bond. 

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, April 19.

