Silver Alert Issued For Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Who Left CT Home Without Cellphone

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old Connecticut woman who was last seen over the weekend.

Hartford County resident Nyla Tolo was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at her home in Southington off Mount Vernon Road, the Southington Police Department reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Police said an unidentified person may have picked up Tolo in the area.

Her family reported that she left home without her cellphone and has not been in contact with her family since leaving, authorities said.

Police said Tolo has developmental disabilities.

Authorities said Tolo is known to never leave the house without a red and black flannel shirt, a black backpack, and an orange or salmon-colored fanny pack.

She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 182 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101 or 911.

