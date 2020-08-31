Shootout At The Off-Ramp - Suspects In Route 9 Gunfire Incident Wanted

Road rage is being blamed for a shoot-out - that struck a car carrying children - at a Route 9 exit ramp.

Connecticut State Police are investigating reports that gunshots were fired Sunday morning on the Exit 19 off-ramp of Route 9 south in Cromwell.

Drivers of white and red sedans exchanged gunfire at around 10:20 a.m. Stray bullets struck a vehicle with two children inside, but there were no injuries, police said.

The shootout was not a random act, Connecticut State Police told WTNH, but an act of “road rage.”

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are being asked to call police at (860) 534-1000.

