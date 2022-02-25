Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice
Breaking News: Icy Mix Of Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Causes Hazardous Travel, Many School Closures
Shooting Suspect Charged In CT With Gun, Weapon Charges, Police Say

Zak Failla
Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue in Hamden
Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A wanted suspect in Connecticut who had been at large was taken into police custody months after an alleged shooting where he suffered a gunshot wound, authorities announced.

On Oct. 27, 2021, in New Haven County, members of the Hamden Police Department responded to the intersection of Concord Street and Dixwell Avenue at approximately noon, where there was a report of a shooting.

Police said at the time that there was an exchange of gunshot between two people, one of whom - Hamden resident Timothy Thomas, age 35 - was quickly identified as a suspect after he suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest in Hamden.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the department announced that Thomas was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal attempt to commit assault;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm;
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police noted that when he was arrested, Thomas was also in possession of illegal drugs, and he was additionally charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Thomas is currently being held on a $250,000 bond on the shooting and an additional $50,000 on the drug charges. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday, March 4.

