Shelton Woman Gets One Year In Prison For Stealing $260K From Employer

A Shelton woman was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzling about $260,000 from her employer.

In addition to the prison term, Barbara J. Buchanan, 60, of Shelton, will spend six months on house arrest and serve 100 hours of community service. She will also be on parole for three years, according to the Connecticut Attorney’s Office.

On March 11, Buchanan pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Buchanan had been the payroll manager with a Connecticut firm where, between 2014 and September 2019, she made false entries and adjustments in the payroll system in order to wire company funds into her personal bank account, the Attorney’s Office said. Buchanan also made false journal entries in the company’s tax records. She defrauded the company of about $220,000, court records said.

She pilfered another $40,000 by making personal purchases with the company’s American Express card.

Buchanan paid $260,202 in restitution prior to her sentencing, the Attorney’s Office said. She is currently out on a $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Dec. 1.

