Seen Him? CT State Police Seek Help IDing Burglary Suspect

Connecticut State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary.

On July 22, someone broke into the Connecticut Workers Compensation Sixth District Building in New Britain around 2 a.m. and burglarized it, police said.

Police have pictures of a suspect but have been unable to identify the man.

If anyone has information about the burglary or the suspect, they are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

