Seen Him? 14-Year-Old Boy With Emotional Disorders Missing For One Week

Kristin Palpini
Raymond Castro
Raymond Castro Photo Credit: Hartford PD

A 14-year-old boy with emotional and mental disorders has been missing for one week.

Hartford Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Raymond Castro, 14, who was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 8, according to MSN.

Police have issued a "silver" alert for Castro. Silver alerts are issued when someone with mental health issues is missing and typically reserved for missing people with Alzheimer's or dementia.

The boy is 4’10”, 75 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4297.

