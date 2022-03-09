Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Hartford County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Missing Diane Alderman
Missing Diane Alderman Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been reported missing in Connecticut.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Hartford County resident Diane Alderman, age 53, of Enfield who was reported missing around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9.

Alderman was last seen driving east on Elm Street in the area of Freshwater Boulevard, in a black Ford Focus bearing New York registration JPF8479, the Enfield Police Department said.

The missing woman is unfamiliar with the area and has a history of dementia, police added.

Anyone with information relating to Alderman’s location is requested to contact the Enfield Police Department front desk at 860-763-8911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.