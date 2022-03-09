Seen Her? Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Hartford County

Police are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been reported missing in Connecticut.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Hartford County resident Diane Alderman, age 53, of Enfield who was reported missing around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9.

Alderman was last seen driving east on Elm Street in the area of Freshwater Boulevard, in a black Ford Focus bearing New York registration JPF8479, the Enfield Police Department said.

The missing woman is unfamiliar with the area and has a history of dementia, police added.

Anyone with information relating to Alderman’s location is requested to contact the Enfield Police Department front desk at 860-763-8911.

