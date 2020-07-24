Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford
Police & Fire

Second Brother Arrested For Hartford Parkville Neighborhood Murder

Kristin Palpini
Brothers Edwin Franqui (pictured here), age 24, is a suspect in a July 6 killing. Franqui's older brother, who has the same name, is also a suspect and was arrested the same day as the crime. Photo Credit: Hartford PD
Brothers Edwin Franqui (pictured here), age 29, is a suspect in a July 6 killing. Franqui's younger brother, who has the same name, was arrested July 23 in connection to the crime. Photo Credit: Hartford PD

Police made a second arrest connected to a murder in Hartford's Parkville neighborhood earlier this month.

Edwin Franqui, 24, was arrested July 23 at 9:36 a.m. on High Street and charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in a crime, police said. His 29-year-old brother has the same first and last name as Franqui. The older brother was arrested on the day of the crime.

The Franquis are suspects in the Monday, July 6, killing of Junny Lara-Velazquez, 19, of West Hartford, police said. On that day, Lara-Velazquez was driving a motor vehicle with two passengers in the vicinity of Prospect and Capitol avenues when they were the recipients of gunfire. Lara-Velazquez died of his injuries, while another person in the car was shot in the buttocks and thigh. The third person in the vehicle was unharmed by gunshots, police said. However, soon after being shot Lara-Velazquez crashed the vehicle and the third passenger received minor crash-related injuries, police said.

