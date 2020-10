A rollover car crash snarled traffic as emergency responders had to close a roadway to clear the accident.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27 at about 8 a.m. Wethersfield Police and Firefighters responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Silas Deane Highway at Wells Road, police said.

No injuries were reported, but police have asked people to avoid the area while the vehicle is towed and power lines are repaired.

