Rocky Hill Homeowner Rushed To Hospital After Trying To Fight Off Car Thieves In Driveway

A Connecticut homeowner was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by four suspects, one of whom was allegedly attempting to steal his car.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 7 p.m., Monday, April, 10 in Rocky Hill on Valley View Drive.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan, of the Rocky Hill Police, the homeowner approached a single man who was attempting to steal his vehicle.

When the two began to fight, three additional men ran from a Mercedes sedan and joined in the attack of the homeowner, Foss-Rugan said.

During the attack, which was captured on the home's video surveillance, the men can be seen punching and kicking the homeowner in the head and other parts of his body.

The homeowner was treated at the hospital for his injuries, Foss-Rugan said.

Foss-Rugan said the four suspects, described as being three young black males and one young Hispanic male, all wearing masks, ran away when someone nearby said they were calling the police.

The suspects then jumped in the dark-colored four-door Mercedes and escaped. Police later searched the area for the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, Foss-Rugan said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or email mseguin@rockyhillct.gov.

