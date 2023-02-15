'Pseudo-Narcotics': Enfield Store Busted For Selling THC Products, Police Say

Police raided an Enfield convenience store this week and arrested the co-owners for selling "pseudo-narcotics," authorities said.

Hartford County residents Tariq Mehmood, age 32, and Wagas Ali, age 30, both of Enfield, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, Enfield police said.

Police said they went to the Smoke + Mark at 169 Elm Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and found between $25,000 to $30,000 worth of the THC products, authorities said. While recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, buyers must be at least 21, and products cannot be marketed to children.

Enfield officers said they confiscated 1,075 items from the store and $1,300 in cash. The business's license to sell THC products was also suspended pending an administrative review, authorities said.

Enfield Mayor Bob Cressotti thanked the police department for investigating the matter.

"I commend the efforts of the Enfield Police Department and hope this serves as a warning to other stores that we take the safety of our youth very seriously," he said in a news release. "Through the efforts of our drug-free community grant, we have been hitting hard on the dangers of vaping. This event provides a great opportunity for parents to talk to their kids as well."

