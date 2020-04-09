Pounds of Marijuana Seized, Arrests Made In CT SWAT Bust

Police found 7 pounds of marijuana, guns, and ammunition following a SWAT Team-involved search of a Meriden home Thursday, Sept. 3.

Two people who reside at the Colony Street-home that was searched were arrested:

Emilio Mercado, 27, has been charged with possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory, police said;

Caz Alicea, 32, has been charged with possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, violation of a protective order, criminal possession of ammunition, and interfering with police, police said.

The investigation that led to the confiscation of drugs and arrests was conducted by the Meriden Police SWAT and the Wallingford/Cheshire SWAT teams.

