Police Seek Help IDing Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident

Kristin Palpini
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the woman in this photo. It is believed her dog was involved in a biting incident.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the woman in this photo. It is believed her dog was involved in a biting incident. Photo Credit: Windsor PD

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman in this photo after her dog was allegedly involved in a biting incident.

The bite happened at the Windsor/Hartford line. Police said the woman may live in Hartford. Windsor Police posted the photo on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

If you have any information, contact the Windsor Animal Control officer at (860) 688-5273, ext. 556, or encourage the woman to get in touch with Windsor officials.

