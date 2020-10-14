Police Seek Help IDing Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman in this photo after her dog was allegedly involved in a biting incident.

The bite happened at the Windsor/Hartford line. Police said the woman may live in Hartford. Windsor Police posted the photo on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

If you have any information, contact the Windsor Animal Control officer at (860) 688-5273, ext. 556, or encourage the woman to get in touch with Windsor officials.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.