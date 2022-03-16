Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Police Officer Injured In Head-On Glastonbury Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A CT police officer was one of several injured during a multi-vehicle crash.
A CT police officer was one of several injured during a multi-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Connecticut police officer was injured along with several others during a head-on crash with a vehicle that allegedly crossed the center line on a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Hartford County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 in Glastonbury on Hebron Avenue.

An investigation found that a Ford Fusion was traveling west on Hebron Avenue crossed the center line just west of Hawthorne Mead Drive, sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction, and then struck a Glastonbury Police cruiser head-on, said Lt. Corey Davis, of the Glastonbury Police.

The Jeep then struck a fourth vehicle. 

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Hartford Hospital, the operator of the Jeep was transported to St. Francis Hospital, and the officer was also transported to Hartford Hospital. 

The operator of the fourth vehicle was uninjured.

All injured parties suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The cause and contributing factors to the crash are still under investigation. 

Any witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Pagliughi at 860-652-4254.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.