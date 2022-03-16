Police Officer Injured In Head-On Glastonbury Crash

A Connecticut police officer was injured along with several others during a head-on crash with a vehicle that allegedly crossed the center line on a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Hartford County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 in Glastonbury on Hebron Avenue.

An investigation found that a Ford Fusion was traveling west on Hebron Avenue crossed the center line just west of Hawthorne Mead Drive, sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction, and then struck a Glastonbury Police cruiser head-on, said Lt. Corey Davis, of the Glastonbury Police.

The Jeep then struck a fourth vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Hartford Hospital, the operator of the Jeep was transported to St. Francis Hospital, and the officer was also transported to Hartford Hospital.

The operator of the fourth vehicle was uninjured.

All injured parties suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The cause and contributing factors to the crash are still under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Pagliughi at 860-652-4254.

