Police ID Meriden Woman Killed In Car Crash

A Meridien woman was killed in a head-on crash in Wallingford.

Karen Gabriel, 58, of Meriden, was driving on North Main Street Extension on Tuesday, July 28, at around 7:40 p.m. when her car was struck by another vehicle driving through the intersection with Route 68, police said.

Gabriel was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in Gabriel’s vehicle and the driver of the other car involved in the crash were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The matter is under investigation.

