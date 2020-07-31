Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Isaias Becomes Hurricane: Here's Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Police ID Meriden Woman Killed In Car Crash

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A Meridien woman was killed in a head-on crash in Wallingford. The photo shows the intersection where the crash happened.
A Meridien woman was killed in a head-on crash in Wallingford. The photo shows the intersection where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A Meridien woman was killed in a head-on crash in Wallingford.

Karen Gabriel, 58, of Meriden, was driving on North Main Street Extension on Tuesday, July 28, at around 7:40 p.m. when her car was struck by another vehicle driving through the intersection with Route 68, police said.

Gabriel was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in Gabriel’s vehicle and the driver of the other car involved in the crash were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The matter is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.