Police Break Up Large Fight Involving 60-Plus Teens At Connecticut Business

Police broke up a large fight involving more than 60 teenagers at a Connecticut Park over the weekend.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, when Hamden Police responded to Funz Trampoline Park, 1245 Dixwell Ave., in Hamden, on the report of a “fight in progress."

Officers encountered “40 to 60” teenagers that were involved in a dispute, standing in front of the building, said Hamden Police Capt. Ronald Smith.

"Many of the teenagers were engaged in a physical altercation," he added.

Hamden Police requested mutual aid from the New Haven Police Department to quell the disturbance.

Officers estimated that there were an additional 150 patrons inside of the trampoline park.

Officers reported that there did not appear to be social distancing and a very few patrons were wearing masks, Smith said.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District will be notified of the violations.

