Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Rolls Over, Hits Tree In Manchester

One person was sent to a hospital after their vehicle rolled over and slammed into a tree by Interstate 384 in Hartford County.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, when the vehicle hit the tree and also became wedged against a guardrail, according to Manchester Fire Rescue EMS.

Because the car was pinned, the occupant had to be extricated. First responders were able to accomplish this by stabilizing the vehicle with struts, cutting the guardrail out of the way so they could have better access, and then cutting off the vehicle's roof with hydraulic tools to free the driver.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

