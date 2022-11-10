Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say

A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street.

The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St.

Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, of Hartford lying on a sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

According to Boisvert, surveillance cameras show Brown was walking on Main Street when he was approached by a man and woman. The three got into an argument, and the man pulled a gun and shot Brown multiple times.

The three are believed to have known each other, police said.

Brown is the third homicide in a week in Hartford and the 36th this year.

Boisvert told media members the increase in violence is the worst he has seen in Hartford and the department has taken over 300 illegal guns off the streets this year.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

