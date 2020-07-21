Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Bring Relief From Heat, Humidity
Police & Fire

Out-of-towners Get Swimming Spot, Cotton Hollow In Glastonbury, Shut Down

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
(Photo illustration) An uptick in people at Cotton Hollow has prompted safety concerns from the Glastonbury police.
(Photo illustration) An uptick in people at Cotton Hollow has prompted safety concerns from the Glastonbury police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The popular swimming spot, Cotton Hollow in Glastonbury, has been shut down indefinitely due to safety concerns.

On Monday, July 20, Glastonbury Police said Cotton Hollow has seen a “significant increase” in use recently and emergency personnel has been called to the area to save cliff jumpers, police said.

Police were also critical of the extra trash thrown around the natural spot.

“Of particular concern is broken glass along the trails and possibly in the water,” said Police Chief Marshall S. Porter in a statement.

Porter said that before reopening Cotton Hollow, the town should investigate whether swimming and cliff jumping is safe there as well as the level of risk people are taking to go down a trail with steep drop-offs that may have been made worse by the increase in traffic.

Once these issues are addressed, Porter said he would like to see Cotton Hollow open again. The area will be monitored for compliance with the ban, he said.

Photos of Cotton Hollow posted to local Facebook pages noted the parking lot has been full lately. This kicked off a debate over whether residents should be able to access Cotton Hollow before out-of-towners. According to the Glastonbury town website, Cotton Hollow is for residents only. The only exception to this is that people can fish there between the third Saturday of April and June 15.

The Cotton Hollow Preserve, 493 Hopewell Road, consists of 80 acres and features Roaring Brook.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.