OUI Sobriety Checkpoint Friday in Hartford

Kristin Palpini
Police will set up a traffic checkpoint July 17 in Hartford to step up anti-OUI law enforcement.
Police will set up a traffic checkpoint July 17 in Hartford to step up anti-OUI law enforcement. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hartford Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, July 17, in the area of 530 Farmington Ave.

The checkpoint will be up, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., police said. Officers will randomly stop vehicles at the checkpoint to test for impaired drivers.

Operating under the influence, or OUI checkpoints are part of the city’s expanded enforcement program and funded through a grant from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation OUI Enforcement. 

