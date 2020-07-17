OUI Sobriety Checkpoint Friday in Hartford

Hartford Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, July 17, in the area of 530 Farmington Ave.

The checkpoint will be up, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., police said. Officers will randomly stop vehicles at the checkpoint to test for impaired drivers.

Operating under the influence, or OUI checkpoints are part of the city’s expanded enforcement program and funded through a grant from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation OUI Enforcement.

