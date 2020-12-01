One Year Later: Mother's Killer, Baby Girl Will Be Found Says Family, Police

When Christine Holloway failed to show up for work about one year ago to the day, a wellness check kicked off a violent mystery and search for a missing child.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, family members said they are not giving up on the search for Vanessa Morales, who was 1 year old when she disappeared, or her mother’s killer.

It was Dec. 2, 2019, when police went to Holloway’s Ansonia, Connecticut, residence to check on her. What they found was Holloway, in her bathtub, beaten to death and her one-year-old daughter missing. Police believe Vanessa had been kidnapped. Vanessa is now 2 years old. There is a cash reward being offered for Vanessa’s safe return. Police have said that whoever has Vanessa shouldn’t be afraid to come forward - the circumstances of how they came to get her are irrelevant.

When Vanessa went missing, so too did some of her items. Police provided photographs of the possessions, which are yet to be located, in case they help in finding the girl.

The prime suspect in the killing is Holloway’s boyfriend and Vanessa’s father Jose Morales, of New Haven. In February, Morales pleaded not guilty to charges related to the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885.

