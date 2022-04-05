One Dead, Three Injured After Drive-By Shooting In Hartford

A man was killed and three others wounded during a drive-by shooting in Connecticut.

The shooting took place around 7:10 p.m., Monday, April 4 in Hartford in the area of Mather Street at Bedford Street.

Officers responded to the area after gunfire set off two different ShotSpotter alerts, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding officers found Jermaine Davis, age 33, of Hartford unresponsive, along with two other male victims, Boisvert said.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where Davis was pronounced dead, he added.

While on the scene, a fourth man arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

"At this point, the three surviving victims are expected to survive," Boisvert said.

An investigation found the shooting was a drive-by with all shooters inside the vehicle, he added.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

