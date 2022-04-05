Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Bomb Threat Under Investigation At CT High School
Police & Fire

One Dead, Three Injured After Drive-By Shooting In Hartford

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed and three others wounded during a drive-by shooting in Connecticut.

The shooting took place around 7:10 p.m., Monday, April 4 in Hartford in the area of Mather Street at Bedford Street.

Officers responded to the area after gunfire set off two different ShotSpotter alerts, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding officers found Jermaine Davis, age 33, of Hartford unresponsive, along with two other male victims, Boisvert said. 

All three men were taken to the hospital, where Davis was pronounced dead, he added.

 While on the scene, a fourth man arrived at an area hospital for treatment. 

"At this point, the three surviving victims are expected to survive," Boisvert said.

An investigation found the shooting was a drive-by with all shooters inside the vehicle, he added.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.